Directions 2022: Food Bank closing in on anticipated move to new headquarters

Just 60 days.

Food Bank of Lincoln staff and volunteers are counting the days until they move into their new building, on April 27, if everything stays on track.

And they are counting the ways the larger headquarters, at 1221 Kingbird Road, will make the job of providing food to adults and children in Southeast Nebraska easier and more efficient.

A fundraising campaign brought in more than $10.3 million in donations for the 7 acres of land near the Lincoln Airport and the 60,000-square-foot new office building and warehouse, almost doubling the Food Bank's current space.

“The new building will allow us to do what we are doing with greater efficiency,” said Michaella Kumke, the Food Bank's president and CEO.

The Food Bank operates as a distribution center, where food purchased through a national network and donated by individuals and groceries comes in, is briefly stored, then trucked to distribution sites across the 16 counties of Southeast Nebraska.

Last fiscal year, the Food Bank distributed more than 14 million pounds of food, representing more than 13 million meals. The food in the current headquarters' large warehouse, from cereal stacked on pallets to hamburger in the freezer and carrots in the cooler, turns over 14 times a year.

That’s a lot of trucks moving food to and from the distribution center. And one of the most significant improvements of the new site will be the bay area, where trucks unload and pick up food, Kumke said. Currently, trucks and semis share space at five docks, taking turns, often waiting.

In the new building there will be three dedicated docks for semis. And those will be separated from the six docks where smaller trucks load and unload food.

This improves both safety and efficiency, she said.

“Trucks and docks — this isn’t sexy to a lot of people, but this area is so fundamental to the efficiency and nature of our work. That is going to be a game-changer.”

Kumke is also excited by the lighting in the warehouse, with its skylight system for better natural lighting and its energy-efficient motion sensors, where lights get brighter when there is movement nearby. She expects the new Scott Young Hunger Solutions Center, named for the Food Bank's recently retired leader, to feel like it's 10 times brighter than the current space.

In the new building there will be room, safely away from other high-traffic areas, for volunteers to sort donated items, to package apples and other food, to fill more than 150 plastic bags delivered each week to apartments and homes by DoorDash.

There will be a separate office space for the Food Bank’s seven drivers, with a chair and work space for everyone.

There will be an inviting and spacious reception area for visitors.

There will be meeting rooms, an employee/volunteer break room, and a spacious conference room for larger gatherings. Now all that takes place in a single conference room.

There will be a much larger freezer and cooler, with 2½ times more space.

And Kumke is hoping and praying that the current freezer/cooler, 25 years old, continues humming along until the new equipment is in place.

“Honest to goodness, one of my daily prayers is, ‘Please keep the freezer working.’ With a closing ‘thank you,’ of course.”

Supply chain problems are the issue. “We are waiting for coils,” said Kumke. “I would drive to get them if I could.”

Donations drive new building The Food Bank of Lincoln raised $10.3 million, from more than 1,660 donors, during a five-year fundraising campaign for its new building. Marilyn Moore, a retired associate superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools, was chair of the Raising our Response to Hunger campaign. Honorary chairs were Rich Bailey, Angie Muhleisen and Rhonda Seacrest. Sinclair Hille Architects, of Lincoln, designed the building, which is being constructed by BIC Construction of Lincoln. Major donors to the new building fund included the following: $500,000 OR MORE * Abel Foundation * Acklie Charitable Foundation * D F Dillon Foundation * Sunderland Foundation $100,000-$499,999 * Ameritas Charitable Foundation * Community Health Endowment * Duncan Aviation * Food Bank of Lincoln Foundation * Craig and Ginger Gies * Healthy Blue * Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust * Tom and Rhonda Peed * Pegler Family Foundation * Peter Kiewit Foundation * Rhonda Seacrest * Scheels * Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation * Sherwood Foundation * Jason and Sara Steele * Jane and Scott Stuart * Union Bank & Trust

The additional office and warehouse space will allow the Food Bank to grow, to serve more families, and to offer programs and classes that will help people broaden their options, improve their lives.

Kumke looks south out the windows of the new building across the rooftops of hotels that are now temporary homes to some of the individuals and families struggling amid the pandemic. She looks beyond to the old Perkins parking lot where almost 600 people pick up food every Friday at one of the newest and largest food distribution sites.

She plans to move that Friday distribution to the new Food Bank location, situated near a bus stop and in close proximity to major roads leading to Southeast Nebraska, where an estimated 57,500 people face food insecurity.

The current Food Bank headquarters is on a dead-end road north of 48th and Superior streets, a half-mile from a bus stop.

Moving that distribution site to the new building is both practical and symbolic.

“Food insecurity is not an endpoint. It is not an end to hope," Kumke said. "It is just a place to go when you need some help along the road."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0