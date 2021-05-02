Diners are returning but many Lincoln restaurants are struggling to staff tables and kitchens

McDonald's on Monday announced plans to hire more than 2,000 employees in Nebraska this summer, including nearly 800 in Lincoln.

But the fast-food giant may find the going quite tough, as restaurant workers are in short supply while demand is spiking.

Companies ranging from large chains to mom-and-pop diners are all seeing business start to rebound. Sales at bars and restaurants rose more than 13% in March compared with February, according to the Commerce Department, as more people get vaccinated and cities loosen restrictions on dining.

In Nebraska, there were more than 2,500 more jobs in the hospitality industry in March than there were in February.

That means there is a growing need to fill positions that went dark during the coronavirus pandemic. A recent three-year economic forecast for Nebraska predicted there will be a 4.6% increase in service industry jobs in the state this year.

But many in the industry are finding that the usual pool of workers who would fill those jobs is not there.

"Our business is starting to come back, but we don't have staff," said Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association. "We just don't have enough people to work."