Dine Out Lincoln allows fun, socially distanced outings in Haymarket

Dine Out Lincoln, a program that permits restaurants and bars to expand onto sidewalks and streets amid social distancing restrictions, kicked off this weekend at The Railyard entertainment district in the Haymarket.

“We had to brainstorm and think outside the box to come up with something social and safe,” said Katy Martin of Hurrdat, the marketing company that manages The Railyard.

Restaurants including Bourbon Street, Gate 25, Hiro 88, Mellow Mushroom and Longwells added additional outdoor seating and activities that will include movie nights and pickleball to be offered on certain days. To accommodate the extra seating, Canopy Street is closed off to car traffic by gates on Q and R streets and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Longwells set up a basketball court outside for customers and blasted music that carried throughout the block Saturday night.

“This is something really fun that allows businesses extra space, and we have been really lucky to see people enjoying their time outside,” Martin said. “COVID-19 cases and everything else will determine how long Dine Out Lincoln lasts.”

Two businesses in other areas of Lincoln — Backswing Brewing and The Hub Cafe — have also been approved to expand their outdooor seating options.