Digital kiosk to promote downtown Lincoln from street corner

Downtown is going digital -- at least when it comes to promoting events and businesses.
The Downtown Lincoln Association is planning to install its first-ever digital kiosk on the northwest corner of 14th and P streets.
Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said the organization has been wanting to put up a digital kiosk for some time and now has the funds to do so after saving money that it would have otherwise spent on events that were canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We feel this is the best way to give back to events and businesses. This will provide us a dynamic way to keep pedestrians up to date on all of downtown’s events and businesses," Ogden said. "The location is one of our heaviest trafficked with students and we are always looking for ways to catch their interest."
The spot also just happens to be the only one in the P Street District that doesn't have a decorative light pole, making it the perfect spot for the kiosk, he said.
Ogden said the Downtown Lincoln Association is partnering with Nanonation, a local company that makes digital signage. The kiosk will have screens on both sides that will display information that will be linked to the organization's website and updated as the site is updated. He said it will be installed in about six to eight weeks.
He said that if the kiosk proves popular, the group likely will look to install others downtown.
