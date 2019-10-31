An Omaha company says its recent purchase of a Valley assisted-living facility will create an affordable living option for seniors.
Dial Senior Living said Thursday that it recently bought Orchard Gardens Assisted Living in Valley.
The company said it is planning extensive renovations that include quartz countertops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, upscale carpeting and other work in apartments. Additional changes to the property will include renovated common areas, updated entrances and a dining room that offers restaurant-style meals prepared by a chef.
Despite the investment it is making, Dial said it plans to offer affordable pricing.
“With Orchard Gardens, we will create a community for seniors who deserve to have an affordable retirement lifestyle while still receiving the services and amenities typically reserved for higher-priced options,” Dial Senior Living President Ted Lowndes said in a news release