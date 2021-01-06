Development would add 510 homes near Firethorn in phased project

Other commissioners, however, pointed out that the commission has approved similar "forced" annexations in the past to facilitate other developments.

Several neighbors expressed opposition to the project, with concerns ranging from its size to potential traffic concerns.

Tom McDonald said he understood that Lincoln is growing and development is inevitable, but "I think the density is way too high."

Planning staff, however, pointed out that the number of homes being proposed is much lower than the 952 that could be built based on the size of the site and the zoning, and it's considerably lower than the Wandering Creek subdivision that's being developed to the west, near 91st and Van Dorn.

Firethorn Golf Club is south of Van Dorn between 84th and 98th streets.

Developers are planning to build the homes east of 98th Street in five phases, starting with a first phase of 151 units on about 30 acres in the northeastern portion of the development.

Future phases depend on road and other infrastructure upgrades, meaning it will likely be several years before the development is fully built out.

The project will now go to the City Council for final approval.