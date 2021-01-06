Development would add 510 homes near Firethorn in phased project

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to a large housing development proposed on the eastern edge of Lincoln.
The developers are proposing 182 single-family homes and 328 town homes on 137 acres northeast of 98th and Van Dorn streets.
The commission unanimously approved recommending a zoning change and special permit for the development, but two commissioners voted against recommending the annexation of the land, something the city requires for it to be able to receive water, sewer and other city services.
Commissioners Tracy Corr and Dennis Scheer both said they were troubled by the fact that the proposed annexation includes two property owners west of 98th Street not affiliated with the development, neither of whom want to be brought into the city.
The annexation boundaries were drawn that way because the land proposed for development does not currently border existing city limits, and the city does not like to annex areas that are not contiguous.
But Scheer said that felt "a little bit shady," especially since the two landowners would receive no immediate benefit from being annexed.
Corr agreed, saying she didn't think it was right "to annex people that don't want to be annexed just so this project can occur."
Other commissioners, however, pointed out that the commission has approved similar "forced" annexations in the past to facilitate other developments.
Several neighbors expressed opposition to the project, with concerns ranging from its size to potential traffic concerns.
Tom McDonald said he understood that Lincoln is growing and development is inevitable, but "I think the density is way too high."
Planning staff, however, pointed out that the number of homes being proposed is much lower than the 952 that could be built based on the size of the site and the zoning, and it's considerably lower than the Wandering Creek subdivision that's being developed to the west, near 91st and Van Dorn.
Firethorn Golf Club is south of Van Dorn between 84th and 98th streets.
Developers are planning to build the homes east of 98th Street in five phases, starting with a first phase of 151 units on about 30 acres in the northeastern portion of the development.
Future phases depend on road and other infrastructure upgrades, meaning it will likely be several years before the development is fully built out.
The project will now go to the City Council for final approval.
In other business Wednesday, the commission recommended approval of an annexation and zoning change on land at 64th Street and Arbor Road.
The nearly 18-acre site, which is southeast of the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80, is the planned future home of a Camping World store and service facility.
