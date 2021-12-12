Development could bring grocery store to southeast Lincoln

A proposed development could bring a grocery store to a growing area of southeast Lincoln.
Plans filed last week with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department indicate Alan Baade wants to develop multifamily housing, self storage and commercial space, including a possible grocery store, on more than 40 acres of land he owns on the northeast corner of 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road.
Todd Lorenz, a commercial real estate broker who is representing Baade, called the property a "strategic location" in an area that is seeing a lot of growth.
Lorenz said that he and Baade have already been approached by more than one grocer interested in locating at the site. He declined to say whether those include national chains, local grocery stores or both.
The plans submitted to the Planning Department list a proposed 55,000 square feet of commercial space, which Lorenz said could be taken by one large grocery user or a smaller one along with other tenants.
He also said the proposed 464 units of multifamily housing could be either a traditional apartment complex or an assisted-living facility.
The area has developed a bit haphazardly, with urban development to the south and southeast, while the areas to the north, east and southwest are largely rural acreages.
Lorenz said the area is likely to continue to develop to the south over the next few years as work is completed on the South Beltway and Standing Bear High School, both of which are scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Baade is seeking annexation of the land along with a zoning change, and a Planning Commission hearing on the project is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 5.
Lorenz said that if the approval process goes smoothly, work on the project could start as early as the summer.
