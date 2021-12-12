Development could bring grocery store to southeast Lincoln

A proposed development could bring a grocery store to a growing area of southeast Lincoln.

Plans filed last week with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department indicate Alan Baade wants to develop multifamily housing, self storage and commercial space, including a possible grocery store, on more than 40 acres of land he owns on the northeast corner of 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

Todd Lorenz, a commercial real estate broker who is representing Baade, called the property a "strategic location" in an area that is seeing a lot of growth.

Lorenz said that he and Baade have already been approached by more than one grocer interested in locating at the site. He declined to say whether those include national chains, local grocery stores or both.

The plans submitted to the Planning Department list a proposed 55,000 square feet of commercial space, which Lorenz said could be taken by one large grocery user or a smaller one along with other tenants.

He also said the proposed 464 units of multifamily housing could be either a traditional apartment complex or an assisted-living facility.