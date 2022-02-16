Developers offer new plan for adding condos to former YWCA building in Lincoln

The owner of the former YWCA building near Nebraska's Centennial Mall is taking another shot at redeveloping the property.

WRK LLC is proposing a project that would demolish about two-thirds of the existing three-story building at 1432 N St. and build a modern, four-story addition onto the east side of it.

The entire project would produce roughly 30 condo units, including four walk-up units that would face Centennial Mall, about 1,000 feet of street-level commercial space and 50 underground parking spaces.

WRK bought the building at auction in 2009 and it has sat vacant since 2014. In 2016, the company floated a redevelopment plan that would have preserved most of the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, but the plan fell apart after the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office put conditions on the project that WRK said would have made it economically unfeasible.

Will Scott, who owns WRK along with his brother, Robert, said the company has since determined it could not make a project work that kept the entire building in place.

The building, which is 90 years old, would need significant renovation work, including removing asbestos and lead paint, upgrading heating and cooling systems, and adding fire sprinklers, Will Scott said. Also, the irregular shape and the way it's oriented on the lot complicate redesign efforts.

"To date, we have developed and evaluated many potential plans for the YWCA, including over 10 residential concepts ranging from micro-unit apartments to very large condos, but continue to be unsuccessful in trying to find a workable concept that utilizes all of the existing building shell," Scott said in an email.

He said the company started looking at which parts of the building were most important to try to preserve and settled on the south facade.

"From there, we began evaluating various concepts which could prioritize and frame this south portion of the historic building while also meeting the goals of the Downtown Master Plan and Capital Environs," Scott said. "We believe what we have designed achieves these things and creates a project that will greatly enhance Centennial Mall."

The proposed condos would mostly be two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. Scott is not yet ready to estimate a price range for the units, but he did say that given the building's prominence and location on Centennial Mall, amenities such as underground parking and secured entry, and the recent escalation in construction prices, the condo units "will likely require a higher price point."

There is currently a lot of condo development occurring in downtown, although most of it is several blocks west and north of the YWCA building. There is other residential development planned nearby, including about 100 affordable housing units as part of the Pershing Center redevelopment.

Scott said he believes the YWCA project fits in well and will be complementary to the Pershing project and other projects in the area.

"This is an area that desperately needs investment and life, and we want to be part of the solution," he said. "We're trying to put our best foot forward and do something that adds value to downtown."

Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, agreed that it's a good fit for the area.

"This development will serve as a dynamic catalyst to a growing area that aligns with Centennial Mall and our future Pershing development," Ogden said.

He also called the project "another key indicator of downtown's transition into a 24/7 urban neighborhood."

WRK is seeking tax-increment financing for the redevelopment, a tool that allows developers to use future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

Because of that, and because the building has a historic designation and is located near the state Capitol, the project will have to go through several layers of city review.

The first one comes Thursday, when it goes in front of the city's Historic Preservation Commission.

The city approval process likely will take several months, and once that is complete, Scott said WRK would start marketing the project and pre-selling units and then move on to construction. He said he expects the final design and construction process to take about 18 months.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

