Developer hoping third try on Lincoln apartment development is successful

A developer is hoping the third time will be the charm in a quest to build an apartment development at 27th Street and Porter Ridge Road in south Lincoln.

Krueger Development, which has had two proposals shot down at the nearly 9-acre site just south of SouthPointe Pavilions, has again reduced the scope of its proposed development.

The plan presented Wednesday calls for 110 apartments in two buildings that would be no taller than 35 feet. The initial plan called for 135 apartments and commercial space in buildings up to 65 feet tall, while the second plan called for 121 apartments and commercial space in buildings up to 50 feet tall.

The first plan was vetoed by then-Mayor Chris Beutler after the City Council narrowly approved it. The second plan was narrowly rejected by the council.

Both of those rejections were largely driven by objections from neighboring town home owners, who raised a number of concerns, including increased traffic, inadequate parking and the invasiveness of the taller buildings.