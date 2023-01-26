Demolition begins on part of downtown Lincoln building that's being redeveloped

Crews have started demolishing the southern portion of the Gold's Building at 10th and N streets.

The four-story southern portion of the building, which used to be home to several state offices, is being torn down to facilitate the redevelopment of the six-story northern portion of the building into a 104-room Hampton Inn hotel, along with some office and retail space. It's all part of a $22 million project.

Developer Mike Works has said previously that the southern portion of the building is in such disrepair that it would be difficult and expensive to fix and that tearing it down is necessary to preserve the northern portion, which is historically significant, both because of its history as a department store and its Gothic revival architectural detailing.

Works has said demolishing the building will provide space for some hotel parking, but he said he does plan to eventually redevelop the site with some kind of mixed-use building.

The project also involves demolition of a building at 1023 O St. that developers plan to turn into a courtyard area that could be used by hotel guests but also could become a public space for people to gather.

The bus transfer station located at Gold's has been moved into the westernmost traffic lane on 11th Street on a temporary basis. Eventually, riders will have a new $32.2 million bus transfer station on the block at Ninth and K streets where the County-City Building parking lot sits, after the city got a long-sought $23.6 million federal grant, but that won't be ready until sometime in 2025.

