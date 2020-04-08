Demand for emergency Small Business Adminstation loans strong among Lincoln businesses

Kester said the application process was "really, really simple." He's been approved and has been told he'll likely close on it and get funds sometime next week.

He said the loan is "an absolute lifesaver," because it takes away any uncertainty his workers may have about their jobs.

"As an owner of a business, that is huge," Kester said.

The main purpose of the loans is to keep people off of the unemployment rolls, and Wegener said, "I think it's going to be really effective at that."

In addition to iSoft, Wegener owns Turbine Flats, a collaborative space for small and startup businesses at 21st and Y streets.

He has applied for funds through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, but is not as optimistic.

That program is more like traditional Small Business Administration loan programs. Milobar, who spoke to Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members via a webinar Wednesday morning, said it's meant more for businesses who need long-term operating capital to keep the doors open.

Businesses that apply for the loans are supposed to get a grant of $10,000 within three days of applying for a loan, but that has not been happening.