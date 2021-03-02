Delta Airlines plans to resume flights in Lincoln

Delta Airlines will be returning to Lincoln later this spring.

The airline, which suspended flights from Lincoln last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume service to Minneapolis on May 26 with two flights a day, the Lincoln Airport said in a news release.

"We are thrilled to welcome Delta back to Lincoln and look forward to working together with them as we chart the best path for a full recovery of our critical aviation services,” airport Executive Director David Haring said in the release.

Delta cut its Lincoln flight to Atlanta in March of last year and then cut its Minneapolis flight in July because of greatly reduced passenger numbers.

It originally got permission from the federal government to suspend service through the end of September, but the suspension eventually became open-ended.

Airport officials said they always were optimistic that Delta would come back to Lincoln at some point.