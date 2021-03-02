 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delta Airlines plans to resume flights in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Delta Airlines plans to resume flights in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Delta Cutting Service to Lincoln Airport, 5.26

Delta Air Lines Flight 4915 to Minneapolis taxis away from the terminal at the Lincoln Airport in May. Delta announced Monday that flights from Lincoln to Minneapolis, which have been suspended since July, will return May 26.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Delta Airlines will be returning to Lincoln later this spring.

The airline, which suspended flights from Lincoln last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume service to Minneapolis on May 26 with two flights a day, the Lincoln Airport said in a news release.

"We are thrilled to welcome Delta back to Lincoln and look forward to working together with them as we chart the best path for a full recovery of our critical aviation services,” airport Executive Director David Haring said in the release.

Delta cut its Lincoln flight to Atlanta in March of last year and then cut its Minneapolis flight in July because of greatly reduced passenger numbers.

It originally got permission from the federal government to suspend service through the end of September, but the suspension eventually became open-ended.

Airport officials said they always were optimistic that Delta would come back to Lincoln at some point.

“We’ve always been confident that Delta would return and patient in knowing they’d choose to come back when they felt the time was right," said Airport Authority Board Chairman Nick Cusick. "Pre-COVID, Lincoln Airport saw great passenger numbers with this flight, so we know there is a demand and need in our community for it and glad that it’s returning.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While the return of the Minneapolis flight is a boost to the airport, Delta has not said when -- or if -- it plans to resume flights to Atlanta.

The Lincoln Airport struggled last year because of the pandemic and had only about 103,000 passengers, a nearly 70% drop from 2019 numbers that were the highest in more than a decade. Delta had less than 24,000 passengers for the approximately six months it operated, compared with about 56,000 passengers in the same period in 2019.

United Airlines continued flying to both Chicago and Denver but greatly cut back on the frequency of flights. It saw its passenger numbers decline 62% in 2020 compared with 2019.

Currently, United sends two flights to Chicago and one to Denver each morning. The Delta flights to Minneapolis are set for 1 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

Lincoln Airport gets more than $1.7 million in coronavirus aid
First Offutt planes land at Lincoln Airport
Lincoln Airport to again provide subsidy to concessions provider

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News