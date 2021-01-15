Deer & Game Expo kicks off delayed flurry of trade shows at Lancaster Event Center

Not even a blizzard could put a damper on the delayed start to trade show season at the Lancaster Event Center.
The doors reopened to visitors on Friday afternoon for this weekend's Nebraska Deer & Game Expo. It's the Lincoln event center's first public event since a surge in cases and hospitalizations in November prompted heightened coronavirus restrictions.
Guests this weekend, and likely those who turn out for ag and home shows over coming weeks, will be following health and safety protocols developed in conjunction with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, including timed entry and masks.
But getting the doors open, and doing so safely, is significant, said Amy Dickerson, the event center's managing director.
“They’re really pop-up retail stores,” said Dickerson of the trade shows, including the Nebraska Ag Expo now on the February schedule and the Boat, Sport & Travel Show; Home & Garden Show; and Lawn & Leisure Show now on successive weekends in March.
“The trade shows are a part of the economy," Dickerson said. "We didn’t shut down retail stores. So there’s no reason to shut down the trade shows, if we can do them safely.”
The Deer & Game Expo, with hunting seminars and a 3D archery shooting range, kept its original date on the calendar to accommodate the dozens of exhibitors who follow a weekly circuit of shows across the region.
A timed ticket, available on the event center’s website, is required for entry.
“That’s so we don’t have too big of a crowd at any one time, and we can keep track, easier, of how many people are inside,” Dickerson said.
The Great Plains 8-ball Shootout will go on next weekend at the event center, but without spectators, and only family members will be allowed into the Star City Clash for youth wrestlers.
Some events -- the Women's Expo and ABATE Bike Show -- are off until next year, but those events that decided to postpone for a month or two will keep event center officials busy once mid-February hits.
The Nebraska Ag Expo is on the schedule for Feb. 23-25 after moving off its traditional December dates. Other shows opted to slide from February to March.
“With case numbers starting to come down and getting over the Christmas bump, we’re hoping it will be better by then,” Dickerson said.
The Ag Expo, the country’s second-largest farm show, typically has about 2,200 booths spread across the center’s nine acres of exhibit space at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue. It will be somewhat scaled down to meet distancing guidelines, Dickerson said. But it is still expected to draw farmers from across the state and exhibitors from around the country.
The home shows in March are also expected to draw good crowds as people check out outdoor recreation and home improvement options, two activities that have increased during the pandemic.
Those events will operate under COVID-19 health and safety protocols that are stricter than the county’s directed health measure.
“It will be 100% face coverings, no medical exceptions,” Dickerson said. “A couple events didn’t want to go forward with that. But we are going to err on the side of caution and safety."
The trade shows add to the bottom line of the event center, which has been hit hard during the pandemic.
The event center never completely closed, but most of its activities in the past year have been limited to pandemic-related services. Even the annual county fair was scaled back.
The bright light on the horizon, however, is the coming of spring, with more outdoor activities and more people vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Among the events slated for the summer is the National High School Finals Rodeo, which is scheduled for July 18-24.
The rodeo, which draws about 1,500 participants and their families from across the country, was scheduled for its first go-round in Lincoln last July. But it was canceled when the Health Department determined the weeklong rodeo had the potential to overwhelm local health resources and increase the coronavirus in the community.
It relocated to Oklahoma.
“We know so much more now than we did last year,” Dickerson said. "When (Health Director) Pat (Lopez) had to decide before, we were just weeks into the pandemic.
"We’ll have modifications, for sure. But she’s very hopeful, we’re very hopeful, it will go forward.”
