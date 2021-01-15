Deer & Game Expo kicks off delayed flurry of trade shows at Lancaster Event Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The home shows in March are also expected to draw good crowds as people check out outdoor recreation and home improvement options, two activities that have increased during the pandemic.

Those events will operate under COVID-19 health and safety protocols that are stricter than the county’s directed health measure.

“It will be 100% face coverings, no medical exceptions,” Dickerson said. “A couple events didn’t want to go forward with that. But we are going to err on the side of caution and safety."

The trade shows add to the bottom line of the event center, which has been hit hard during the pandemic.

The event center never completely closed, but most of its activities in the past year have been limited to pandemic-related services. Even the annual county fair was scaled back.

The bright light on the horizon, however, is the coming of spring, with more outdoor activities and more people vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Among the events slated for the summer is the National High School Finals Rodeo, which is scheduled for July 18-24.