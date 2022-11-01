Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic

The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall.

According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.

The report covers 18 months rather than a year because of a change by the Legislature to have it cover the state's fiscal year rather than calendar years as it has in the past.

That change in timing makes comparisons with previous years difficult, but the report does show that the pace of tax-incentive applications has slowed significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska officials signed 42 deals in calendar year 2020, which was the lowest number since 2011, and there have been 89 deals in the past 2½ years. In 2019 alone, 69 incentive deals were signed.

Only four of the 47 signed deals in the past 18 months were for Lincoln companies.

The biggest in terms of proposed investment, $109 million, is for Adjuvance Technologies, a company that produces substances called adjuvants that are added to vaccines to help boost their effectiveness. The company also proposed adding 50 jobs.

The biggest Lincoln-based agreement in terms of jobs was signed by life insurance company Assurity, which proposed adding 100 new jobs.

Statewide, the largest tax-incentive deal based on amount invested was $858 million for Elk Creek Resources, a subsidiary of NioCorp, the company developing a rare metals mine in Johnson County. The company is also proposing 400 new jobs.

Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company that runs the Costco chicken processing plant in Fremont, had the largest jobs-related incentive deal, with 800. The company also proposed investing more than $240 million.

Many of the largest tax-incentive deals signed during the 18-month period were for alternative energy projects. There were five deals for wind farms proposing at least $150 million in investment, as well as a $295 million deal for a renewable diesel fuel project in Hastings.