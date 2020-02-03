You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
7 Day Furniture now open in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

7 Day Furniture now open in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
7 day furniture

7 Day Furniture and Mattress Store's new location at 2240 Fletcher Ave. opened last month.

 7 Day Furniture Facebook page

7 Day Furniture and Mattress Store opened its new 90,000-square-foot store and warehouse last month and is planning a formal grand opening and ribbon cutting for Feb. 15.

7 Day Furniture said its new store at 2240 Fletcher Ave. is the largest furniture and mattress store in Lincoln and gives the company the ability to carry more inventory in stock and have more items for customers to browse through in its expanded 60,000-square-foot showroom.

Rod Kush appears headed back to north Lincoln

The store moved to the new location, which took only about six months to build, from 5601 S. 59th St., where it had been since 2009.

Pier 1 closing its remaining Lincoln store
Party City plans second Lincoln store at SouthPointe Pavilions
At Home's first Lincoln store opens its doors
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News