7 Day Furniture now open in Lincoln

7 Day Furniture and Mattress Store opened its new 90,000-square-foot store and warehouse last month and is planning a formal grand opening and ribbon cutting for Feb. 15.

7 Day Furniture said its new store at 2240 Fletcher Ave. is the largest furniture and mattress store in Lincoln and gives the company the ability to carry more inventory in stock and have more items for customers to browse through in its expanded 60,000-square-foot showroom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The store moved to the new location, which took only about six months to build, from 5601 S. 59th St., where it had been since 2009.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.