Rod Kush is moving back to north Lincoln.
Kush, who owns 7 Day Furniture & Mattress Stores, announced Tuesday that his Lincoln store at 5601 S. 59th St. will relocate to a new site that's under construction at 2240 Fletcher Ave.
The new building will be about 100,000 square feet and is expected to be complete around the first of the year.
According to plans submitted to the city earlier this year, the new store will have a roughly 60,000-square-foot showroom with about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space. The remaining space will be available for lease to another commercial tenant.
Kush said in a news release that the new, larger store will mean he will be able to stock and showcase more furniture items, meaning there will be more inventory for immediate pickup and delivery.
Kush previously had a furniture chain with several stores, including a 60,000-square-foot store just south of 27th and Superior streets that closed in 2006 after he ran into financial problems.
He ran a small rent-to-own furniture store on North 27th Street for a couple of years before opening the 7 Day Furniture & Mattress Store at 5601 S. 59th St. in the spring of 2009 in a former Kmart building.
Kush's announcement comes on the heels of other furniture store news in Lincoln.
Omaha-based pop-up furniture store Rush Market opened in May in the former Younkers space at Gateway Mall, and home furnishings chain At Home is remodeling the former Shopko stop at 6845 S. 27th St., where it plans its first Lincoln location.