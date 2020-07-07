David City egg plant to pay nearly $3 million in settlement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owner of an egg processing facility in David City will spend nearly $3 million as part of a settlement to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

Under terms of the settlement with the federal government and state of Nebraska, Henningsen Foods will make about $2 million in upgrades to its plant to reduce the amount of pollutants it discharges into the David City wastewater treatment plant. The company also will pay a civil penalty of $827,500.

“We are encouraged by Henningsen’s willingness to upgrade its own facility and assist with upgrades to the David City wastewater treatment system,” Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said in a news release. “These actions will protect the residents of David City and Nebraska waters.”

According to the EPA, high loads of egg-processing waste and cleaning solution generated by Henningsen are sent to the David City wastewater treatment facility, and since at least 2014, this waste has caused both Henningsen and David City to violate the Clean Water Act on multiple occasions by discharging pollutants, including ammonia, in excess of state and federal limits to Keysor Creek, which flows into the north fork of the Big Blue River.