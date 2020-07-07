You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
David City egg plant to pay nearly $3 million in settlement
View Comments
editor's pick topical

David City egg plant to pay nearly $3 million in settlement

{{featured_button_text}}

The owner of an egg processing facility in David City will spend nearly $3 million as part of a settlement to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

Under terms of the settlement with the federal government and state of Nebraska, Henningsen Foods will make about $2 million in upgrades to its plant to reduce the amount of pollutants it discharges into the David City wastewater treatment plant. The company also will pay a civil penalty of $827,500.

“We are encouraged by Henningsen’s willingness to upgrade its own facility and assist with upgrades to the David City wastewater treatment system,” Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said in a news release. “These actions will protect the residents of David City and Nebraska waters.”

David City plant to shut down; nearly 200 to lose jobs

According to the EPA, high loads of egg-processing waste and cleaning solution generated by Henningsen are sent to the David City wastewater treatment facility, and since at least 2014, this waste has caused both Henningsen and David City to violate the Clean Water Act on multiple occasions by discharging pollutants, including ammonia, in excess of state and federal limits to Keysor Creek, which flows into the north fork of the Big Blue River.

The EPA alleged that Henningsen repeatedly failed to submit timely and accurate pollutant monitoring information required by law.

Lincoln tech company adapts software to help meatpacking plants with COVID-19 tracking

As part of the settlement, Henningsen has installed pretreatment equipment at its facility and agreed to operate and maintain it in order to reduce pollutants before they reach the David City wastewater treatment facility. The company will also continue to pay for its share of upgrades to the David City wastewater treatment facility to adequately treat Henningsen’s wastewater, and will increase the frequency of its pollutant monitoring and reporting.

Packing plant closures raise specter of meat shortages, higher prices
Plant closures lead hog producers to euthanize pigs
Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News