Data breach affects CHI Health hospitals, including the ones in Lincoln

CHI Health locations in Lincoln are among those impacted by an "IT security incident" at its parent company, CommonSpirit Health.

Taylor Miller, a CHI Health spokeswoman, said the incident is affecting CHI Health hospitals throughout Nebraska, including St. Elizabeth and the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.

"As a precautionary step we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems," Miller said in a statement. "Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously."

She did not provide any details on what the specific incident was and how or if it is affecting patient care.

Health care companies have been a common target of data breaches, and there have been several recent incidents in Nebraska.

Last year, Bryan Health notified an unknown number of patients that a staff member had without authorization accessed medical records and personal information of patients in 2020.

Also in 2020, Nebraska Medicine in Omaha was the target of a cyberattack that shut down computer systems for days, and in 2019, a device brought into a CHI Health location by a third-party vendor introduced a virus, also known as malware, into the health system’s network.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

