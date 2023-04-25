The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

City to end emergency declarations

The emergency declarations Lincoln and Lancaster County officials enacted at the height of the pandemic may be ending in the next few weeks.

Many area hospitals have dropped mask requirements, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County risk dial recently moved back to green after 11 straight weeks in low yellow.

The national emergency has ended and the federal public health emergency is set to end May 11. The state ended its emergency declaration in June.

And now the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board appear ready to take action and follow suit.

Bed Bath & Beyond to close

Days are numbered for Lincoln’s last-surviving Bed Bath and Beyond store.

The struggling home good retailer’s SouthPointe location is winding down its operations after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on Sunday.

Bed Bath and Beyond’s Lincoln location, which has been open since 1998, is one of the company’s 360 remaining stores that will soon close its doors. The company is also closing all 120 of its Buy Buy Baby locations.

An exact date for the Lincoln store’s closing hasn’t been set. An employee there said coupons stop Wednesday, gift cards and store credits expire on May 8 and the last day to return items will be May 25.

Huskers to play Friday night game at Illinois

And the Big Ten has selected Nebraska to play another Friday night road game in conference play.

This time, the Huskers will travel to Illinois on Oct. 6. They played a Friday night game in Champaign back in 2017 — a 28-6 win — then beat Rutgers 14-13 last season on Friday night in New Jesrsey.

Nebraska already plays one Friday game each season but has been selected for additional Friday night road games in recent years after signaling a tolerance for such games under the Big Ten’s old TV contract in 2017.

The Huskers will play two non-Saturday games this season in addition to the Illinois game, which was announced Monday. NU will play at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31. and versus Iowa on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

