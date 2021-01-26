 Skip to main content
Customers will get refunds after state regulators approve lower increase for Black Hills
Black Hills pipe

Gas pipe sits along the south side of O Street east of 84th Street in 2019 as part of a Black Hills pipeline replacement project.

 Black Hills Energy, Courtesy photo

The Nebraska Public Service Commission shaved more than one-third off of a proposed rate increase from Black Hills Energy, meaning customers will be getting a refund.

The Public Service Commission said Tuesday that it negotiated a $10.7 million rate increase with Black Hills, which provides natural gas service to Lincoln and many other cities and towns in Nebraska.

Black Hills had sought an increase of $17.3 million back in June and was allowed to bump up its rates in the interim while the Public Service Commission considered the request.

Because the Public Service Commission approved a lower increase, customers will receive a refund for the rate increase, which went into effect in September.

Don't expect a windfall. The proposed rate increase was expected to cost the average residential customer an additional $53.50 a year. The approved rate increase will cost that same customer about $48.25 annually.

Black Hills must file a refund plan with the commission, and Commissioner Dan Watermeier of Syracuse said he expects customers to receive a refund by June, "if all goes as planned." Refunds will appear as a credit on customer bills.

In a news release, Watermeier called the negotiated rate increase, "a balanced agreement that is good for both the company and the ratepayers.”

Black Hills said in June that it had not sought a rate increase in a decade even though it has invested more than $450 million in infrastructure improvements during the same period to serve its roughly 300,000 Nebraska customers.

“This change in our service rates enables us to continue our investments and allows us to meet the needs of our thriving Nebraska communities," Kevin Jarosz, vice president of natural gas operations for Black Hills Energy in Nebraska, said in a news release.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

