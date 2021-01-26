Customers will get refunds after state regulators approve lower increase for Black Hills

The Nebraska Public Service Commission shaved more than one-third off of a proposed rate increase from Black Hills Energy, meaning customers will be getting a refund.

The Public Service Commission said Tuesday that it negotiated a $10.7 million rate increase with Black Hills, which provides natural gas service to Lincoln and many other cities and towns in Nebraska.

Black Hills had sought an increase of $17.3 million back in June and was allowed to bump up its rates in the interim while the Public Service Commission considered the request.

Because the Public Service Commission approved a lower increase, customers will receive a refund for the rate increase, which went into effect in September.

Don't expect a windfall. The proposed rate increase was expected to cost the average residential customer an additional $53.50 a year. The approved rate increase will cost that same customer about $48.25 annually.

Black Hills must file a refund plan with the commission, and Commissioner Dan Watermeier of Syracuse said he expects customers to receive a refund by June, "if all goes as planned." Refunds will appear as a credit on customer bills.