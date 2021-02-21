Customers left in the dark in rolling blackouts question why it had to happen here

Before this week, most Nebraskans had never heard of the Southwest Power Pool.

And that's by design.

The regional transmission organization, which is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, exists to help ensure the reliability and resiliency of the electrical power system in the footprint it covers, which stretches from the Canadian border with North Dakota all the way south to the northern part of Texas.

It was formed during World War II to help ensure power availability to companies that were part of the war effort, and one of its main duties is to balance load, shifting power from places with low demand to those with higher demand, something it's been able to do largely without hiccups until last week.

But the record cold snap that dropped temperatures below zero as far south as Dallas sent power demand soaring at a time when some power sources were offline because of the weather.

That caused the Southwest Power Pool to do something it never had before: direct its member utilities to lower their use of power.

It first tried to do that through pleas for power conservation, asking people to lower their thermostats and do other things to conserve power.