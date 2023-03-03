Lincoln's first Crumbl Cookies will be opening its doors soon.

The first day for the store, located near the Lincoln Public Schools headquarters at 6005 O St., is March 10.

Crumbl is known for its weekly rotating menu of more than 170 kinds of cookies made from more than 200 different flavors, including Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie. The chain got its start in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and now boasts more than 700 locations in 45 states.

There are two locations in Omaha.

The Lincoln Crumbl is owned by Tracy Brunson, who moved here with his family from Florida to operate it.

"We are thrilled to bring the world's best cookies to Lincoln," Brunson said in a news release.

The Lincoln store will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.

Starting March 15, the Lincoln Crumbl location also will offer delivery, curbside pickup and catering.

