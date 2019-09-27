A Crete company that makes ingredients for pet food has been fined $100,000 for violations of the Clean Water Act.
U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly said in a news release Friday that the fine was levied Thursday by U.S. District Judge Richard Rossiter Jr. against Crete Core Ingredients, which specializes in processing animal materials and byproducts for the pet food industry.
According to the news release, the Environmental Protection Agency determined after an investigation that the company exceeded its wastewater discharge permit in August 2014 by more than double what was allowed.