One of Lincoln's top businesses has won the Chamber of Commerce's top business award.
Crete Carrier Corp. won the Cornerstone Award on Wednesday at the Chamber's annual Celebrate Business Awards luncheon at the Cornhusker Marriott.
The award honors a large employer that contributes significantly to the local economy, and Crete Carrier fits the bill.
The company is one of the nation's largest trucking firms, with more than 6,000 employees across the country, including several hundred in Lincoln, and 20 operating facilities.
Crete Carrier got its start in Crete in 1966 and moved to Lincoln in 1972. Over the years it has grown to generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue.
The Chamber's two individual awards went to a couple of people who have been making a difference in Lincoln for decades -- one in the public sector and one in the private sector.
Former Mayor Chris Beutler, who left office earlier this year after serving three terms, won the Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award, which honors someone whose proven leadership and influence through public service has helped shape the community.
JoAnn Martin, CEO of Ameritas, won the Burnham Yates Citizenship Award, which acknowledges a local corporate leader for business and charitable contributions to the city.
Martin, who was named the 2018 Woman of the Year at the annual Lincoln Journal Star Inspire Awards, serves as chair of the American Council of Life Insurers and is on the Lincoln Vision and Prosper Lincoln steering committees.
Other award winners Wednesday were:
* Changing Spaces SRS, a senior move management company, Small Business of the Year.
* Garner Industries, a custom manufacturer, Manufacturer of the Year.
* The Arbor Day Foundation, Green Business of the Year.
* MatMaCorp, which makes devices and systems for science, agriculture and medicine, Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.
* Lincoln Children's Zoo, Tourism Development Award.