Crete Carrier buys original Shoemaker's site, plans demolition

It's not every day that land next to your company's headquarters becomes available, so when Don and Randy Shoemaker's Truck Station and the Cobbler Inn hotel closed in November and the land they sit on at Northwest 48th and West O streets went up for sale, Tonn Ostergard got to work.
Ostergard, the chairman and CEO of Crete Carrier Corp., said that once the businesses closed, the company decided to explore the option of buying the 23.5-acre property, which was originally the site of a Skelly Oil Co. truck stop before the Shoemaker family bought it in 1969.
It was home to Shoemaker's Truck Stop for nearly 40 years before a family dispute led to a new Shoemaker's Truck Station across O Street. The family built the Cobbler Inn in 1986.
The site was originally listed for sale for $3.4 million. Last month, Crete Carrier closed on a deal to buy it for just more than $2.5 million.
"It was an opportunity I just thought we had to take advantage of," Ostergard said, noting that the company "wanted to be able to control the destiny of the site."
What that destiny is is uncertain at this point, other than the demolition of the existing buildings.
Ostergard said the former gas station and hotel buildings, which are directly east of Crete Carrier's headquarters at 400 N.W. 56th St., are both in poor shape, so it makes sense to just clear the site. That's likely to happen soon, as the company has hired a contractor and obtained demolition permits from the city.
As for future plans, Ostergard said it's unlikely Crete Carrier will use the site for company expansion. More likely, he said, is some sort of private development that would serve the company's drivers and other employees, as well as the growing northwest Lincoln area.
That could mean a hotel and other complementary uses, such as a gas station and restaurants.
"We'll continue to look at what's the highest and best use of that property," he said.
Ostergard noted that the area is a main corridor into Lincoln.
"I think this is a great opportunity for us to enhance what I think is a key gateway into our county," he said.
Meanwhile, Crete Carrier is getting ready to move forward on an expansion and renovation of its existing facilities.
Ostergard said work should start sometime in the next month or two on its driver terminal, which will include upgrades to its drivers' lounge, company store and shower facilities, as well as new driver training and classroom space.
He said that project, which was designed by Sinclair Hille architects and is being built by Sampson Construction, should be completed by sometime next summer.
