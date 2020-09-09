Crete Carrier buys original Shoemaker's site, plans demolition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's not every day that land next to your company's headquarters becomes available, so when Don and Randy Shoemaker's Truck Station and the Cobbler Inn hotel closed in November and the land they sit on at Northwest 48th and West O streets went up for sale, Tonn Ostergard got to work.

Ostergard, the chairman and CEO of Crete Carrier Corp., said that once the businesses closed, the company decided to explore the option of buying the 23.5-acre property, which was originally the site of a Skelly Oil Co. truck stop before the Shoemaker family bought it in 1969.

It was home to Shoemaker's Truck Stop for nearly 40 years before a family dispute led to a new Shoemaker's Truck Station across O Street. The family built the Cobbler Inn in 1986.

The site was originally listed for sale for $3.4 million. Last month, Crete Carrier closed on a deal to buy it for just more than $2.5 million.

"It was an opportunity I just thought we had to take advantage of," Ostergard said, noting that the company "wanted to be able to control the destiny of the site."

What that destiny is is uncertain at this point, other than the demolition of the existing buildings.