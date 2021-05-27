Cracker Barrel in Lincoln could soon be selling alcohol

If you've ever wanted to crack open a beer at your local Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, your time may be coming soon.

The chain that's known for traditional American food wants to add beer and wine to its Lincoln location at 6700 N. 27th St.

Last month, the company applied to the state for a liquor license, and on Wednesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approved a special permit to allow the restaurant to sell alcohol both to diners and on a carryout basis.

Cracker Barrel last fall tested alcohol stores in a few stores and then said it planned to add sales to about 600 of its stores nationwide by early next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.