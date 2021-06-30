COVID-19 vaccines will now be available at some Lincoln pediatric offices

Parents will now be able to get COVID-19 vaccines for their kids at some doctor's offices.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday announced a pilot program in partnership with several local pediatric practices to offer COVID-19 vaccines onsite to children 12 and older.
The practices participating are Complete Children’s Health, Children First Pediatrics, Pediatrics P.C., Doctors of Children and Lincoln Pediatrics.
“This is a major step as we continue to expand vaccination opportunities in Lancaster County to reach more residents,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. "Providing COVID-19 vaccine to children at their pediatrician’s office gives parents an opportunity to talk to their child’s health care provider about the vaccine and any questions they may have.”
The Health Department also said it is exploring options to expand the pilot program and offer COVID-19 vaccine in other health care provider offices in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Vaccines are still available through the Health Department at its office or at scheduled clinics, as well as at pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. All minor children ages 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving vaccine.
'Life feels like life again' — Lincoln officials tout COVID-19 progress, announce expiration of remaining DHMs
Lancaster County has the highest vaccination percentage among all Nebraska's 19 health districts, and it is second among the state's 93 counties at nearly 66% of all people 16 and older fully vaccinated. However, the percentage among younger people, who have not been eligible for the vaccine as long, is much smaller. Only about 31% of 12- to 15-year-olds in the county are fully vaccinated, and only about 41% of 16- to 24-year-olds are.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
