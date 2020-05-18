Council passes ban on price gouging in Lincoln during emergencies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln's City Council unanimously banned profiteering from and price gouging of items like food, cleaning products and other essential items during times of emergency Monday.

Councilman James Michael Bowers didn't offer specific examples of profiteering happening in Lincoln, but he and other council members heard from several people concerned about the scarcity of items and shortages of protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

Under Bowers' proposal, Lincoln police have the power to issue tickets to sellers suspected to have unreasonably marked up food, water, building materials or cleaning supplies during an emergency.

And the city attorney can seek a court order blocking further sales and compelling compliance with the ordinance, under Bowers' proposal.

If Omaha can have a city ordinance outlawing ticket scalping, Lincoln should have a law banning this kind of profiteering of vital items during an emergency, he said.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office investigates complaints of price gouging by businesses, and to date, it has not taken legal action against any businesses for suspected profiteering.