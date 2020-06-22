Council approves expanded outdoor liquor licenses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved requests from several bars and restaurants to expand their liquor licenses to encompass larger outdoor areas.

The council voted unanimously to approve the extensions for Backswing Brewing, the Hub Cafe and five businesses in The Railyard entertainment district.

However, the ultimate decision will be up to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, and it's not clear whether it will support the expansions.

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said the Liquor Control Commission had been supportive of the city's plans as a temporary measure to help restaurants and bars while they were restricted to 50% capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But a new directed health measure that went into effect Monday now allows those establishments to have their full capacity, provided they still follow social distancing rules and require customers to be seated most of the time.

However, Kirkpatrick said that even though in theory restaurants and bars are allowed to be at 100% capacity, the social distancing rules still in place mean that's difficult in practice, and he believes the expanded outdoor liquor licenses are still a good idea until businesses "can get to 100% serving capacity in a way that's safe."