Council approves 'blighted' designation for Meadowlane Shopping Center

“I think it was a successful project in that area and we believe this would be successful in Meadowlane,” he said.

The plans generated about two dozen letters of opposition from nearby residents, many of whom worried about a suggestion that the gas station on the corner of 70th and Vine could be replaced with an apartment complex at some point.

Marvin and the attorney representing Hampton Enterprises said that wasn’t in the plans.

Since that’s within the area Hampton Enterprises is seeking a blight designation, consultants studying the area offered that as a possible use for that area in the future, Marvin said.

Hampton does not own the site, and the property was included in the redevelopment area so that it would qualify for TIF if the owner, Whitehead Oil, sought to redevelop the site in the future.

Ann Post, an attorney representing Hampton Enterprises, said the point of the redevelopment is to keep tenants in the shopping center.

“It has been continually repaired and maintained but it’s at a point where it’s going to need a significant investment in order to keep it as a center of neighborhood activity and keep it a desirable place for tenants to locate,” she said.