Cosmic Eye brews special beer for vets

A Lincoln brewery is brewing up a special beer for veterans.

Cosmic Eye Brewing plans to release a special IPA brewed with the "Veterans Blend 2020" hops blend from Yakima Chief Hops next week.

Yakima Chief, based in Yakima, Washington, has its veteran employees select a special blend of hops each year to honor veterans, and then the company donates a portion of the sales to organizations that help veterans. Donations this year are going to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Cosmic Eye plans to donate $1 per four pack of Vets Blend 2020 and $1 per pint to K9s For Warriors, an organization that pairs veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with service dogs rescued from animal shelters.

Originally planned as a wide release for Veterans Day in November, the specially brewed IPA was pushed back due to COVID-19. It will be released on Thursday.

“As with everything else this last year, COVID got in the way of releasing this beer in time for Veterans Day," Cosmic Eye owner Sam Riggins said in a news release. "Now that we’re getting back to ‘normal’, we wanted to make sure this beer was a priority for release."

