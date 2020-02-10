Cosmic Eye beer of Lincoln wins national award

It didn't take long for Lincoln's newest brewery to join the ranks of award winners.

Cosmic Eye Brewing, which opened in October 2018 at 6800 P St., has been named a Grand Champion in the American Black Ale category in the winter edition of the United States Beer Tasting Championship.

Cosmic Eye won for its Arrow of Time Black IPA.

To become Grand Champion, Cosmic Eye had to first win the Midwest Region and then beat out five other regional champions. The results of the contest were announced on the organization's Facebook page on Saturday.

Cosmic Eye also received another award over the weekend. The website RateBeer.com named the brewery Best New Brewer in Nebraska.

"We're really excited to win both of these awards, as the format of both contests is unique," said Sam Riggins, who owns the brewery along with his wife, Michelle. "With so many breweries opening in Nebraska over this time frame, to be on the top new brewery in the state is a real honor."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

