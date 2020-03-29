Coronavirus throws wrench into plans for business openings in Lincoln

Boombox Social, a new club going into the former Green Flash location at 16th and P streets, was on track to open in mid-April.

But then the novel coronavirus started spreading in Nebraska, and both state and local governments urged businesses to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people for the foreseeable future, not a good development for a business with "Social" in its name.

So the opening is on hold for now.

"Our hope is (to open) mid-May as long as this settles down," said Cody Schmick, whose family owns Kinkaider Brewing, the company behind Boombox Social.

He said the other part of the business, Sideshow Spirits, wasn't scheduled to open until the fall, so it's still on track.

Schmick is trying to stay optimistic about the situation.

"We are looking at it as a chance to get everything perfect so we can throw a huge party when all this blows over," he said.

It might be little consolation, but Schmick is not alone. A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open in the next month or two. They are now faced with some tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on gatherings.