Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

Hogg said the current situation feels a little like a combination of 9/11 and the last recession.

He said for him personally, "it's not that big a shock because I've been doing this so long."

But because his income comes from a finder's fee when someone signs a franchise agreement, he's not making any money right now. At the same time, Hogg said he has to continue spending money on things like marketing to continue to find clients for when things pick back up.

Despite that, he said he's never filed for unemployment and doesn't intend to do so this time around.

"My intent is to try to tough it out," Hogg said. "I'd like to think I could withstand whatever."

Both the federal and state governments have tried to increase resources for people and businesses struggling due to the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19.

Nebraska has relaxed rules for applying for unemployment, waiving the one-week waiting period starting Sunday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that the Small Business Administration issued a statewide economic injury declaration for Nebraska, which makes small businesses throughout the state eligible to apply for SBA disaster assistance loans.