Coronavirus outbreak affecting some Lincoln businesses

Steve Glenn was supposed to go to a travel conference in Thailand in a few weeks, but because of the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, the conference was moved to Rome. However, after Italy experienced its own outbreak of the new respiratory disease, the conference was canceled.

Glenn, who owns Executive Travel, also was scheduled to go to a conference in China in April, but that event, too, has been canceled.

"Basically, no one is traveling to Asia," he said, noting that such trips make up about 10% of the company's business.

Travel is one area that is seeing a big effect from the spread of the new coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, especially overseas travel.

The International Air Transport Association said in a recent news release that if the drop in air travel demand caused by COVID-19 is similar to what was experienced during the outbreaks of SARS in 2003, then passenger demand could drop 13% in the Asia-Pacific region and nearly 5% globally this year.

Jason Hellbusch, director of administration at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing in Lincoln, said the company has cut back on unnecessary travel "as a precaution." Japan, where Kawasaki is based, is one of countries hardest hit by COVID-19 outside of China.