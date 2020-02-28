Coronavirus outbreak affecting some Lincoln businesses

Steve Glenn was supposed to go to a travel conference in Thailand in a few weeks, but because of the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, the conference was moved to Rome. However, after Italy experienced its own outbreak of the new respiratory disease, the conference was canceled.
Glenn, who owns Executive Travel, also was scheduled to go to a conference in China in April, but that event, too, has been canceled.
"Basically, no one is traveling to Asia," he said, noting that such trips make up about 10% of the company's business.
Travel is one area that is seeing a big effect from the spread of the new coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, especially overseas travel.
The International Air Transport Association said in a recent news release that if the drop in air travel demand caused by COVID-19 is similar to what was experienced during the outbreaks of SARS in 2003, then passenger demand could drop 13% in the Asia-Pacific region and nearly 5% globally this year.
Jason Hellbusch, director of administration at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing in Lincoln, said the company has cut back on unnecessary travel "as a precaution." Japan, where Kawasaki is based, is one of countries hardest hit by COVID-19 outside of China.
Glenn said he hasn't seen many cancellations for trips to places outside of Asia, and there's been virtually no effect on domestic travel.
"We get a lot of calls, though," he said. "People are concerned."
Beyond the travel industry, businesses are seeing varying effects from the outbreak.
Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss said manufacturing companies across the Midwest already are seeing impacts.
Goss released partial results from his Mid-America Business Conditions Index to illustrate the effects of the virus.
In the survey, which will be published on Monday, 4 in 10 manufacturers reported a negative impact from coronavirus, with 27% saying the outbreak has pushed their company to switch vendors and 27% reporting reduced international buying.
“The SARS virus in 2003 had a big, negative impact on the overall economy," Goss said in a news release. "Coronavirus could be similar and put a short-term dent in the regional economy.”
So far, it's unclear whether that's happening locally.
Hellbusch said Kawasaki, which makes Jet Skis, utility vehicles and rail cars, among other products, has not yet seen effects on the delivery of materials or parts.
Lincoln Industries President Bill Ellerbee said in a statement that the company hasn't experienced any issues so far.
“At this point we are communicating daily with our suppliers and we feel we have a plan in place to mitigate any risks," he said.
Glenn, who also owns hardware stores, an electric bicycle company and a company in Syracuse that sells home and garden products, said he got lucky and received 50 shipping containers with products from China only days before the coronavirus outbreak, although he does have a container full of e-bikes stuck in China.
"We were fortunate, but the problem is the supply chain hasn't started back up yet," he said.
Glenn suggested it could be April or May before China is able to ramp up production at factories, which could lead to product shortages months from now.
"I don't think you're going to see any big deals on TVs next Christmas," he said.
Ron Romero, who owns Schaefer's, a local furniture and appliance store, said the company stocked up on products it knew were likely to be affected the most by factory shutdowns in China, such as microwaves and freezers, so he hasn't seen any issues yet.
"But I do think it's going to affect availability soon," he said.
The outbreak also has caused shortages of some products, not because of any factory or supply chain issues, but because demand has spiked.
CVS on Friday said there are likely to be temporary shortages of hand sanitizers, face masks and cleaning wipes.
Lincoln resident Clay Farris Naff told the Journal Star he was at a local Walgreens to get a vaccination recently and saw people trying to buy face masks there, with no luck.
He said a pharmacist told him there had been "an unending stream" of people seeking out masks.
Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. His hardware stores carry N95 particulate respirator masks, which can filter out most small particles, including bacteria and viruses, and he said the stores had a run on them about three weeks ago.
Despite buying "a ton" of the face masks, he said the stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
