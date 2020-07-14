You are the owner of this article.
Cornhusker Marriott owner laying off dozens of workers in Lincoln
Cornhusker Marriott owner laying off dozens of workers in Lincoln

Cornhusker with new Marriott sign

Marcus Hotels & Resorts is permanently laying off 79 employees at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 COURTESY PHOTO, Marcus Hotels and Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts is making dozens of temporary layoffs permanent at its two Nebraska hotels.

According to information the company provided to the Nebraska Department of Labor, it is laying off 79 employees at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel and 86 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.

"From the time the COVID-19 pandemic started, we had hoped that layoffs at Marcus Hotels & Resorts would be temporary," Erin Levzow, the company's vice president of marketing, said in an email. "Unfortunately, the impact of this unprecedented pandemic has required us to reevaluate our staffing needs and make some staff reductions permanent."

Levzow said people losing their jobs will receive severance based on their years of service. She also said the company hopes to rehire "as many associates as possible" once business returns to normal.

The Omaha Marriott Downtown reopened June 29 after being closed since March. The Cornhusker, which also closed in March, has yet to reopen, and Levzow did not give any hint to when it might.

Hotels are among businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The Graduate Hotel, another of Lincoln's large downtown hotels, laid off more than 100 people permanently in April. It is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

The downtown Embassy Suites in Omaha laid off 92 people in May, according to the state labor department. That same month, a Hyatt call center in the city laid off more than 200 people.

More than 22,000 workers in the accommodation and food services industry in Nebraska have filed unemployment claims over the past four months, according to the labor department, the most of any industry in the state.

Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the Journal Star a couple of weeks ago that lodging tax collections for April, May and June in Lincoln were down as much as 50% compared with last year.

STR, a company that tracks hotel occupancy rates, reported that the U.S. occupancy rate for the week ending July 4 was 45.6%. That was up from a low of 22% in early April, but it's down from about 75% at the same time last year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

