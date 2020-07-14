Cornhusker Marriott owner laying off dozens of workers in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcus Hotels & Resorts is making dozens of temporary layoffs permanent at its two Nebraska hotels.

According to information the company provided to the Nebraska Department of Labor, it is laying off 79 employees at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel and 86 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.

"From the time the COVID-19 pandemic started, we had hoped that layoffs at Marcus Hotels & Resorts would be temporary," Erin Levzow, the company's vice president of marketing, said in an email. "Unfortunately, the impact of this unprecedented pandemic has required us to reevaluate our staffing needs and make some staff reductions permanent."

Levzow said people losing their jobs will receive severance based on their years of service. She also said the company hopes to rehire "as many associates as possible" once business returns to normal.

The Omaha Marriott Downtown reopened June 29 after being closed since March. The Cornhusker, which also closed in March, has yet to reopen, and Levzow did not give any hint to when it might.

Hotels are among businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The Graduate Hotel, another of Lincoln's large downtown hotels, laid off more than 100 people permanently in April. It is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.