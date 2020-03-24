Cornhusker Hotel latest in Lincoln to close

Marcus Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced it will close a number of hotels it owns temporarily, including the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
Marcus said the closures will start this week, although it did not give an exact day.
"The lodging industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic. In light of these challenges and our current business levels, we have made the difficult decision to close a select number of properties across our portfolio,” Michael R. Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, said in a news release.
“Our sincere hope is that these closures will not be for an extended period of time and that our dedicated teams will all be back together again very soon and welcoming guests to our hotels," he said.
Marcus said most staff members will be laid off during the temporary closures, and the company will provide temporary compensation based on length of service, as well as continuing health insurance coverage for those who have it.
The Cornhusker will join other local hotels, including the Graduate Lincoln and the Kindler Hotel, in closing temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak.
