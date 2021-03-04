Cornhusker Bank plans to close 2 Lincoln branches

Cornhusker Bank has announced plans to close two of its seven Lincoln branch locations.

The 118-year-old bank said it will close branches in north Lincoln at 1300 N. 27th St. and 1600 N. Cotner Blvd. on June 11.

Barry Lockard, the bank's president and CEO, said the branch closures are in response to changing customer habits.

"We are consolidating because of the growing trend of our customers who use mobile and online banking," Lockard said.

He noted that while the coronavirus pandemic did not cause the branch closures, it accelerated customers' shift toward digital banking services.

"People found using our mobile technology and online banking to be very convenient and a big time saver," Lockard said in an email.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the bank felt comfortable closing those locations because they are near other ones. The North 27th Street branch is within a five-minute drive of the much larger branch at 1101 Cornhusker Highway, and the North Cotner one is just a few minutes from the bank's headquarters branch at 84th and O streets.