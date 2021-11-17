Controversial solar farm in Lancaster County finally clears Planning Commission

It took two votes Wednesday, but the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission finally signed off on the second part of a large proposed solar farm east of Lincoln.

Commissioners voted 6-1 to approve a special permit for Ranger Power to put solar panels on about 1,430 acres of land stretching from 148th to 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.

On Oct. 27, the commission voted to approve a special permit for the other half of the proposed 250 megawatt farm, on land stretching from 120th to 148th streets and from O to Havelock, which is in the city's zoning jurisdiction.

But they failed to approve the county portion, mainly because of a provision that allows panels to be placed on agricultural outlots, something that sparked strong opposition from homeowners in the area.

Earlier this year, the commission had recommended against changing the county zoning code to allow solar panels on existing agricultural outlots, but the Lancaster County Board did not follow the recommendation and voted to make the change.

That means acreage owners who bought homes in agricultural community unit plans assuming the large outlots would have nothing but open space or farming activities are now faced with having solar panels within 300 feet of their homes.