Controversial solar farm in Lancaster County finally clears Planning Commission
Controversial solar farm in Lancaster County finally clears Planning Commission

  Updated
It took two votes Wednesday, but the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission finally signed off on the second part of a large proposed solar farm east of Lincoln.

Commissioners voted 6-1 to approve a special permit for Ranger Power to put solar panels on about 1,430 acres of land stretching from 148th to 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.

On Oct. 27, the commission voted to approve a special permit for the other half of the proposed 250 megawatt farm, on land stretching from 120th to 148th streets and from O to Havelock, which is in the city's zoning jurisdiction.

But they failed to approve the county portion, mainly because of a provision that allows panels to be placed on agricultural outlots, something that sparked strong opposition from homeowners in the area.

Earlier this year, the commission had recommended against changing the county zoning code to allow solar panels on existing agricultural outlots, but the Lancaster County Board did not follow the recommendation and voted to make the change.

That means acreage owners who bought homes in agricultural community unit plans assuming the large outlots would have nothing but open space or farming activities are now faced with having solar panels within 300 feet of their homes.

Solar farm

Several commissioners on Wednesday again voted against allowing the special permit because of the outlot issue. But they failed to get the required five votes.

Commissioner Dick Campbell, who made the motion for denial, called the proposed solar farm "an excellent project," but he also said he believes the developer could find enough "raw farm ground" on which to locate its solar panels rather than putting them on outlots.

Campbell, along with Commissioners Rich Rodenburg, Maribel Cruz and Lorenzo Ball Jr., voted to deny the permit.

However, after hearing from Jenifer Holloway, a deputy county attorney, that the application would be stuck at the Planning Commission stage until it could get five votes one way or the other, and after adding several amendments, including one that would increase screening requirements to shield the view of the panels from neighboring homes, commissioners voted to approve the permit.

Campbell, Cruz and Ball all changed their votes, while Rodenburg voted against approval.

Normally, Planning Commission votes on special permits are final, but they can be appealed, and that appears likely to happen in this case, which would then move the matter to the County Board for a public hearing.

On Tuesday, the County Board voted 4-1 to reject zoning text changes proposed by opponents of the solar farm that would have, among other things, increased required setbacks and lowered sound limits on electrical substations associated with it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

