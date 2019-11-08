Consumer confidence bounced back in Nebraska during October while business confidence moderated, according to the latest monthly surveys from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
October responses to the Survey of Nebraska Households indicate that consumer confidence rose to 104.2 during the month, above the neutral level of 100 and the September value of 97.7.
Nebraska business confidence stood at 106.9 in October, based on responses to the monthly Survey of Nebraska Business. This is above the neutral value of 100 but down from a reading of 110.9 in September.
“Consumer and business confidence were solid in Nebraska during October,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director.
“There were, however, pockets of concern about taxes and the strength of the economy,” said Thompson.