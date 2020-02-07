Consumer confidence rises in January; business confidence falls

Consumer confidence surged higher in Nebraska during January, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Consumer confidence rose to 115.8 last month, far above the neutral level of 100 and a value of 102 in December.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By contrast, business confidence fell to 110.2 during January after an end-of-the-year surge in December, when it hit 119.3.

Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director, said the surge in confidence was an encouraging sign, “but it remains to be seen whether it is a long-term increase or a temporary jump at the New Year.”

Nebraska businesses remained most concerned about customer demand, the quality and availability of labor and competition with other businesses. One in five businesses prioritized public policy-related matters such as taxes, health care costs and government regulation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0