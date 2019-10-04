Consumer confidence plunged in Nebraska during September, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Consumer confidence fell to 97.7 last month, based on responses to the Survey of Nebraska Households. That was down from 105.8 in August.
Consumer confidence also was negative during April of just above the neutral level of 100 during July. “Taken together, these results from recent months suggest that consumer confidence is wavering in Nebraska,” Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director, said in a news release.
Businesses, by contrast, offered a positive assessment of the economy. Respondents to the September Survey of Nebraska Business indicated that business confidence rose to 110.9 during the month, up from 108.5 in August.
“The combined results for consumer and business confidence suggest that economic growth will continue in Nebraska, but at a slower pace,” Thompson said.
Health care costs, taxes and the general cost of living were the most common concerns among Nebraska households. Nebraska businesses were concerned about competition in the product and labor markets.