Consumer confidence rebounded in Nebraska during August, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Consumer confidence stood at 105.8 in August, based on responses to the Survey of Nebraska Households. This is above the neutral value of 100 and up from 101.2 in July.
“Consumer confidence returned to firmly positive levels in August after flirting with a neutral rating during July,” Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director, said in a news release. “Consumers are now a source of strength for the Nebraska economy.”
At the same time, respondents to the August Survey of Nebraska Business indicated that business confidence fell to 108.4 during the month, from 112 in July.
Competition in product and labor markets were top business concerns during August, according to the survey. Twenty-six percent of businesses chose labor availability as their top business issue, while 19 percent chose competition with other businesses.