Construction starts on one of the largest affordable housing complexes in Lincoln

Construction has started on what will be one of the largest affordable housing projects in Lincoln in recent history.

The Annex Group announced Tuesday that it has secured necessary funding and work has begun on Union at Middle Creek, a 192-unit apartment complex on 14 acres at 2643 W. Timberlake Drive, which is near Southwest 27th and West B streets.

The complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units targeted to people making no more than 60% of Lincoln's median income, which as of 2020 was $33,768 for one person and $48,240 for a family of four. It also will have amenities that include a clubhouse, fitness center, nature trail, a balcony or patio for all units and limited private carport parking.

In December, the City Council approved issuing $30 million in housing revenue bonds for the $34.4 million project, which the Annex Group will pay off in large part using federal housing tax credits. While the city acts as a conduit to facilitate the bonds, it does not have any financial liability for them.

Union at Middle Creek is the third project to take advantage of the bonds since the city adopted its Coordinated Affordable Housing Action Plan in 2020, and it is by far the largest. The others are Gatehouse Rows, a 98-unit complex at 36th and R streets, and a 94-unit complex at the former Veterans Hospital near 70th and O streets.

This is the first project in Nebraska for the Annex Group, which has developed affordable housing projects in other college towns, where company representatives say affordable housing for working residents is often lacking.

“When developing properties, we first and foremost look at the housing need in the area,” Kyle Bach, CEO of the Annex Group, said in a news release. “Due to a number of reasons — including the prominence of the University of Nebraska that employs a large percentage of the local population, but also puts a strain on the rental market — we knew Lincoln was a good fit for more rental housing that is affordable."

The company, which is based in Indiana, said it expects the complex to open sometime in early 2024.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.