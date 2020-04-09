Construction projects shut down to focus on safety amid coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Construction projects in Lincoln have mostly continued forward despite the coronavirus pandemic, but on Thursday, many of them shut down temporarily.

The work stoppage was part of a nationwide safety campaign organized by the Associated General Contractors of America.

During the stand downs, crews stopped work so they could break into small socially distanced groups and reinforce the new safety procedures and practices that all construction workers must follow to protect themselves and the public from the spread of the coronavirus, the Associated General Contractors of America said.

Discussions, which were supposed to be conducted in English and Spanish, covered topics such as socially distancing while working and on break, the need for frequent handwashing, restrictions on tool sharing and the need to frequently disinfect high-touch areas.

“There is no margin for error when it comes to protecting workers and the public from the spread of the coronavirus,” Stephen E. Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer, said said in a news release. “Construction contractors understand that the only way to work amid the current pandemic is to work safely, and that is precisely what these stand downs are helping guarantee.”