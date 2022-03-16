Construction on downtown Lincoln's largest single residential development set to begin

The largest residential project in downtown history will begin to rise soon at the former home to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Jeff Kanable, a project executive with Trinitas Ventures, said deep foundation work has already started on the project, located on the northeast corner of Ninth and P streets, and work on pouring concrete footings should begin in the next couple of weeks.

Kanable said the company still plans for the development, called Atmosphere Lincoln, to be "majority complete" by August 2023.

Trinitas bought the former Journal Star building at 926 P St. in September for $6 million and started demolition right before Christmas.

Plans call for about 320 student-oriented apartments, ranging from studios to five-bedroom units, in a building that will take up the western half of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, P and Q streets.

The building will rise to six stories on the Q Street side and 13 stories facing P Street.

It will have an underground parking garage with 95 stalls, but Kanable said the bulk of the residents will park in the adjacent Market Place garage on the corner of 10th and Q.

The development also will have a number of amenities for its residents, he said, including two outdoor courtyards with grilling stations, game zones, a yoga studio, fitness center, study lounges, a café and community gathering spaces.

Trinitas plans to start pre-leasing of units this fall, but Kanable said it is not yet ready to announce what monthly rents will be.

This is the second downtown Lincoln development for Trinitas, which built the 8N Lofts, a 172-unit student-focused apartment building at Eighth and N streets that opened in 2016.

"Downtown Lincoln is a community we have developed in before, and we are extremely excited to be working in, traveling to and living in Lincoln once again," Kanable said.

Unlike with 8N Lofts, Atmosphere Lincoln will not be utilizing tax-increment funding, even though Kanable estimated its price tag at north of $85 million.

He said the company evaluated TIF and had discussions with city officials about it, but "we ultimately determined that TIF wasn’t the right fit for our development."

