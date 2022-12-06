Construction company wins Lincoln Chamber's top annual award

A local construction firm received the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's top business award Tuesday.

NGC Inc., a commercial general contracting firm that is among the country's 40 largest hotel builders, received the Cornerstone Award at the chamber's annual Celebrate Business awards luncheon at the Cornhusker Marriott.

Among NGC's notable Lincoln projects are renovations of the Terminal Building and Atrium, construction of the Holiday Inn Express at Ninth and O streets, and construction of several mixed-use buildings in the Telegraph District.

The chamber's top individual award, the Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award, went to University of Nebraska Regent Tim Clare.

Clare, who has served on the Board of Regents since 2008, also serves on the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency and is a partner in the Rembolt Ludtke law firm.

One other award given out Tuesday took on new significance this year.

The Tourism Award was renamed the Tom Lorenz Tourism Award to honor Tom Lorenz, who was the manager of Pershing Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena for 26 years until his death in October.

The winner of that award was the Lincoln Youth Complex committee that announced plans this fall for a new youth baseball/softball complex.

Other awards given Tuesday:

* Small Business of the Year — Maven Tile & Stone.

* Manufacturer of the Year — Bison.

* Green Business of the Year — Arbor Day Carbon LLC.

* Entrepreneurial Spirit Award — Sentinel Fertigation.