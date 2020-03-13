13 confirmed cases in Nebraska; latest 2 are travel-related

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed two additional travel-related coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing Nebraska's total of confirmed cases to 13.

The latest cases are two people who traveled recently -- a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, according to the health department.

The man is an employee of Mutual of Omaha, which closed down its headquarters building on Friday. Company spokesman Jim Nolan said an employee began feeling sick Thursday and sought medical attention.

"It's our understanding this morning that this individual tested positive for coronavirus," Nolan said.

He said the employee worked in a relatively isolated area and employees who work in the vicinity were notified and told to self-monitor for signs of illness.

Nolan said the headquarters building at 33rd and Dodge streets was closed Friday "out of an abundance of caution" so it could receive additional cleaning. About 4,200 people work in that building.

He said the company has disaster plans in place, which include extensive work-from-home capabilities, so there will be no interruption in operations. All of the company's other Omaha-area offices are remaining open.