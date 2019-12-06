Confidence drops slightly in latest UNL index

Consumer and business confidence held steady in Nebraska during November, according to the latest monthly surveys from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

November responses to the Survey of Nebraska Households indicate that consumer confidence stood at 103.7 during the month, above the neutral level of 100 and down slightly from the October value of 104.2.

Nebraska business confidence stood at 106 in November, based on responses to the monthly Survey of Nebraska Business. That was down slightly from 106.9 in October.

“Confidence levels are consistent with a moderate rate of economic growth in the state,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director.

Labor availability and taxes were top areas of concern for the Nebraska economy, with 28% of businesses indicating that their top concern was the availability and quality of labor. Twenty-one percent of households indicated that their top concern was taxes, while 18% chose the cost of health care and health insurance.

