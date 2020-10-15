Condos proposed for LES building downtown

More condos are headed to downtown Lincoln as part of the proposed redevelopment of the Lincoln Electric System building at 11th and O streets.
LES is building a new headquarters at 98th Street and Rokeby Road and has a deal in place to sell its six-story downtown building to BIC Development of Lincoln for $2.2 million.
BIC Development, which has redeveloped two buildings at Eighth and O streets in the Haymarket into condominiums, plans to do the same with the LES building.
An application filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department last month shows BIC plans to renovate the upper floors of the building to accommodate 21-23 one- and two-bedroom condos. The first floor will have commercial space and could also have residential space, depending on how the market pans out.
The project is expected to cost about $7.1 million, with close to $1 million of that coming from tax-increment financing, which allows the future increased property taxes generated by the development to be used to pay for improvements that will benefit the public.
Craig Gies, one of the owners of BIC Development, told the city's Historic Preservation Committee on Thursday that current plans are to close on the sale in April and start work immediately.
Gies said the building's exterior facade will pretty much stay "as is," with only minor cosmetic work planned, such as window replacements and some painting and cleaning.
"Our hope is to keep a lot of the character of the outside of the building," Gies said.
Condos are planned for floors two through five, although Gies said it's possible there could be commercial space on the second floor depending on what the interest is.
The sixth floor, which has no windows and is where LES has its board room and conference room, is likely to be developed into some sort of communal space, Geis said. He said one potential use that's been discussed is turning it into a private workspace for use by residents.
Hallie Salem of the city's Urban Development Department said she was "very excited that Craig has come to us again" with another project.
Gies and his partner, Boyd Batterman, redeveloped two buildings at Eighth and O streets, the Schwarz Paper Building and the Raymond Bros. Building, bringing commercial space to the first floors and 28 combined condo units on the upper floors.
The LES building redevelopment, to be known as Ten40 O, joins a host of other downtown housing projects that are either under construction or under development, including the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets, a proposed redevelopment of the Terminal building at 10th and O streets and a student-oriented apartment complex at 10th and M streets.
The Historic Preservation Commission offered an advisory recommendation in favor of the project, which is scheduled to have a public hearing before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Oct. 28.
