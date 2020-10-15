Condos proposed for LES building downtown

"Our hope is to keep a lot of the character of the outside of the building," Gies said.

Condos are planned for floors two through five, although Gies said it's possible there could be commercial space on the second floor depending on what the interest is.

The sixth floor, which has no windows and is where LES has its board room and conference room, is likely to be developed into some sort of communal space, Geis said. He said one potential use that's been discussed is turning it into a private workspace for use by residents.

Hallie Salem of the city's Urban Development Department said she was "very excited that Craig has come to us again" with another project.

Gies and his partner, Boyd Batterman, redeveloped two buildings at Eighth and O streets, the Schwarz Paper Building and the Raymond Bros. Building, bringing commercial space to the first floors and 28 combined condo units on the upper floors.

The LES building redevelopment, to be known as Ten40 O, joins a host of other downtown housing projects that are either under construction or under development, including the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets, a proposed redevelopment of the Terminal building at 10th and O streets and a student-oriented apartment complex at 10th and M streets.